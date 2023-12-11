"There’s a lot of players they’ve signed that they’ve got to get rid of" - Pundit delivers grim Chelsea verdict after 2-0 Everton loss

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has urged Chelsea to sell some players after their 2-0 loss at Goodison Park against Everton on Sunday, December 10.

The Blues came up short on the pitch once again as they failed to convert chances and were punished for the same when Everton capitalized in the second half.

Poor defending from Chelsea also added to their woes, with Everton inflicting yet another defeat on the Blues. The result has left Chelsea in the 10th place in the league, who have suffered seven PL defeats in 16 games this season.

Speaking after the match about the Blues' woeful condition, Morrison said:

“There’s six players ahead of the ball but no legs in midfield that can get back. Dwight McNeil goes past [Conor] Gallagher like he’s not there – he should foul him. He plays a great ball to Calvert-Lewin."

He added:

“The save from Sanchez is outstanding, but then it comes to Doucoure. He drills it into the bottom corner – a fantastic goal, brilliant."

He then spoke about how the Blues need to move on some players in order to make the team better.

“But the Chelsea players are nowhere near him, nowhere near. We talk about Pochettino and the big job he’s got there. There’s a lot of players they’ve signed that they’ve got to get rid of.”

Chelsea's overhauled squad has some glaring holes in it

Chelsea have spent just over £1 billion since the summer of 2022. The Todd Boehly takeover has seen the club spent mammoth amounts on new players in three windows, with the Blues having practically overhauled the majority of the squad.

This summer was no different as Chelsea brought in replacements all over the park. Roberto Sanchez in goal, Axel Disasi in defence, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in midfield and Nicolas Jackson up front are among the major summer signings for the Blues

Barring Sanchez, who has had some bright moments, the rest of the new players have failed to display their skillset at Stamford Bridge so far. They continue to miss open chances in front of goal and appear to crumble at the back repeatedly during transition.

With James being injury-prone, Thiago Silva now 39 years old, Enzo Fernandez looking burned out, Mudryk unsettled and Jackson missing chances galore, the Chelsea squad appears to need new faces - a scary thought for a club who appears to have thrown £1 billion in the market in less than 18 months.