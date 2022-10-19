"There’s not a lot between the two teams" - Teddy Sheringham predicts outcome of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur clash

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham has predicted the outcome of today's (October 19) Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Sheringham has tipped Tottenham to edge out United in a tight contest.

After playing out a disappointing goalless draw with Newcastle United last weekend, Manchester United will be determined to bounce back with a victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford.

However, Terry Sheringham believes that the crisis at the club right now, coupled with ego problems and managerial issues, could make it difficult for the Red Devils to focus. He told Gambling.com:

“The Tottenham camp seems a bit more harmonious at the moment and Manchester United are having a tough time, it’s been a bit up and down for them, to be honest."

"Because of all the ego problems and the managerial problems that Ten Hag has to face with the likes of [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Harry] Maguire, and whether or not they’re going to be leaving in January, it can be hard to get the team to focus."

Sheringham continued:

“There are still a lot of problems at United, whereas when I look at Tottenham, I think they’re all going in the same direction. They seem to love playing for Conte, even though he’s a little bit defensive, but the vibe I’m getting from the Tottenham players is that it’s a happy camp."

Predicting the outcome of today's fixture between the two clubs, the former England striker said:

“I would say there’s not a lot between the two teams but because of the way things are, I expect Tottenham to just about shade it. It could be a very tight game, but it’s Tottenham to nick it for me."

How Tottenham and Manchester United have fared in their recent fixtures

Who will earn the bragging rights at Old Trafford today?

While Manchester United played out a goalless draw with Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend, Tottenham managed to earn a 2-0 victory over Everton at White Hart Lane.

Prior to that game, the Spurs beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League last week. Meanwhile, the Red Devils earned a 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

As things stand, Antonio Conte's men occupy the third position in the Premier League table with 23 points in 10 games. They are seven points above Erik Ten Hag's side, who are fifth in the standings with 16 points in nine matches.

