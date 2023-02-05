"There’s a lot of work to do" - Glenn Hoddle names Chelsea's only guaranteed starter under Graham Potter 

Former Chelsea player and manager Glenn Hoddle believes that Thiago Silva is the only player who has sealed his place in the starting eleven for the London giants.

The Blues are languishing in midtable this season. They are currently in ninth position, with 30 points from 21 games — 10 points behind Newcastle United, who occupy the final UEFA Champions League qualifying position.

Under the new ownership of Todd Boehly and his Clearlake consortium, Chelsea have spent a massive amount in the last two transfer windows, splurging over £600 million to acquire new players in almost every position on the pitch.

This spending spree was highlighted by the recent British record €121 million (£106.8 million) acquisition of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez — one of eight players who sealed their move to Stamford Bridge in January.

Despite having a host of new signings in the starting eleven, Chelsea failed to impress against Fulham on Friday (February 3) and were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Hoodle, speaking to Premier League Productions, stated that Graham Potter will need time to make the team look cohesive on the pitch. He also singled out Brazilian Silva as the only player who has secured his spot in the team.

He said (via Metro):

"They’re not quite there. There’s something missing there and it’s difficult for Graham Potter to pick his best team, he doesn’t know his best team by any means. Even going into the transfer window he was still trying to find his system and balance in all departments."

He added:

"I think Thiago Silva is a shoo-in, he’s a must, but everyone else it’s a mishmash. There’s a lot of work to do. He’s got some lovely material to make a beautiful suit but it’s going to take more time with so many new players."

Fabrizio Romano



“Chelsea need me with the rebuilding of the club — and here I’m”. Thiago Silva confirms new deal talks are advancing: “We are negotiating, it will probably happen in the next days. My plan is to continue at Chelsea and Chelsea want to continue with me”, tells ESPN.“Chelsea need me with the rebuilding of the club — and here I’m”. Thiago Silva confirms new deal talks are advancing: “We are negotiating, it will probably happen in the next days. My plan is to continue at Chelsea and Chelsea want to continue with me”, tells ESPN. 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #CFC“Chelsea need me with the rebuilding of the club — and here I’m”. https://t.co/VYCYbAVJ8y

Gary Neville praises Thiago Silva following Chelsea's goalless draw with Fulham

Glen Hoddle isn't the only pundit who has taken notice of Thiago Silva's performances for Chelsea this season. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who currently works as a commentator and analyst, praised the Blues' centre-backs Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva following the goalless draw against Fulham.

Neville also stated that Silva will be crucial to the club’s rebuild under Graham Potter and the new ownership.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said (via Metro):

"The big positives for me were the centre-backs. [Jamie Carragher] has mentioned Badiashile but I thought Thiago Silva was sensational. He just impresses me every time I see him. He’s a world-class player, obviously."

The 47-year-old added:

"He could be so important – he is so important – to them. He has to somehow hold that dressing room together because there’s going to be some very upset, disappointed and dejected characters."

