"There's so many accounts of it" – Pundit accuses Manchester United star of 'hiding' on pitch in 1-0 loss to Newcastle

Ex-Everton and Swansea City centre-back Ashley Williams has insisted that Harry Maguire was shirking responsibilities in Manchester United's latest 1-0 league loss at Newcastle United.

The Red Devils, who have struggled to find form in the last few months, crashed to their sixth league loss of the season at St. James' Park on Saturday (December 2). Anthony Gordon scored the winner in the 55th minute as Newcastle dominated the contest with much ease.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Williams lambasted Maguire for not helping his goalkeeper often during Manchester United's contest at Newcastle. He elaborated:

"You know how many times he put himself in a position where he knew, I know that he knows, "I cannot get this ball off [Andre] Onana and I'm leaving him'. That's what I can't deal with. As much as I agree with you with the not tracking back... I can't deal with that."

Suggesting that the 30-year-old went into hiding, Williams continued:

"I also can't deal with the sneaky kind of like, I'm [going] to look like, so how many times you go inside and point to [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka like as if, 'No, no, give to to Wan-Bissaka and I'll get it on the next'. He's hiding, there's so many accounts of it. That's why my melon was going when I was watching it."

Pointing out the Manchester United star's faults, Williams concluded:

"I'm saying everyone's had to say about him, he's turned the corner, they're saying he defended well, fair enough... but what about when Newcastle just pressed high up the pitch? There's no target man so you can't bypass the press, you gotta be good and play around the press which they're not but they tried to do. But you gotta have at least the bottom six trying to get on the ball and help."

Maguire, who has started United's past seven league contests, has registered one goal and one assist in 14 outings so far this campaign.

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea open to securing switch to Newcastle

According to ESPN, former Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea is open to joining Newcastle United on a free transfer as a temporary replacement for Nick Pope. The Spaniard has been without a club since the expiry of his United contract at the end of this June.

Pope, on the other hand, is likely to be out injured for up to five months owing to a dislocated shoulder sustained in Newcastle's latest 1-0 win.

De Gea, 33, spent 12 years at Manchester United after leaving Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of around £18 million in 2011. He recorded 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances for Erik ten Hag's outfit.