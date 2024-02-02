"There’s too much class" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts result of Brentford vs Manchester City

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for Manchester City's Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday (February 3).

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens are coming off a 3-1 league win at home over Burnley on Thursday. They need a win to close the gap on leaders Liverpool (51) to two points, having won their last eight games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Brentford are 15th in the standings with 22 points from 21 games, four clear of the drop zone. They are coming off a 3-2 league defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday and have only one win in five games across competitions.

Considering the contrasting forms of the two sides, Berbatov wrote in his column for the Metro that in-form City are expected to beat Brentford, as the Cityzens are brimming with quality all over the park. Predicting a 2-0 City win, he wrote:

"Brentford can surprise teams, though I don’t think City will lose, but even a draw would be a major upset for them. It’s still City. There’s too much class, and De Bruyne and Haaland are both back, so I have to go with City to win. Prediction: 0-2"

The Cityzens are seeking another continental treble, having reached the FA Cup fourth round and the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

"Manchester City are the team to beat again" - BBC pundit

Manchester City are on song.

Manchester City have dominated recent meetings with Brentford, winning the last 13 games, scoring a whopping 46 goals and conceding just twice.

Pep Guardiola's side have been on a roll as the second half of the season arrived and titles will be on the line. The Cityzens provided another reminder of their title credentials with a dominating win over Burnley in midweek.

"The win over Burnley would have been a worry for all City's Premier League title rivals, noted BBC pundit Simon Stone. "For virtually the first time this season, manager Pep Guardiola had all his key men available.... that is eight successive victories for Guardiola's side and a 100% record in January."

"It is just the type of form City want to be in as the Champions League restart looms and the matches become more important. They have been down this track before. They are the team to beat again."

The Cityzens are eyeing a Premier League four-peat and back-to-back continental trebles, something no side has achieved before.