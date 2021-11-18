"There's not much to separate these two" - Michael Owen predicts the result for Leicester City vs Chelsea Premier League clash

Former Premier League forward Michael Owen predicts Chelsea will narrowly beat Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side on Saturday the 20th of November.

Owen believes despite Leicester City's slow start to the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers' team are still a good side as they showed against Manchester United. The 41-year-old expert predicts the Foxes will come back fully energized.

Writing in his column for BetVictor (via The Sport Review), Michael Owen said:

“This should be a fantastic game and a brilliant one to kick-start the return of the Premier League. Leicester have been too inconsistent this season, but I think they’ll return from the break energised. They are still a very good side when they play at their best, as shown when they beat Man United 4-2 here."

Owen considers this to be a massive week for Chelsea since they are scheduled to face Juventus and Manchester United next. However, the former Premier League forward predicts a narrow 2-1 win for Thomas Tuchel's side. Owen added:

“Thomas Tuchel was furious to drop points at home to Burnley last time out. The Blues were leading and cruising, but you are always vulnerable if you don’t get that crucial second goal. It’s a big week for the club with games at home to Juventus and Man United to follow, so I’m expecting a good performance here."

“There’s not much to separate these two but I think Chelsea will narrowly edge it. I’m going for 2-1 Chelsea.”

It is worth noting that Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Leicester City the last time the two teams clashed in the Premier League. Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho sealed the win for the Blues.

Chelsea are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League charts

Chelsea have made a great start to the Premier League season and are currently sitting at the top of the standings. The Blues have picked up 26 points from their 11 games and are three points clear of Manchester City and West Ham United.

Chelsea's defense has played a crucial role in their title charge. Thomas Tuchel's men have only conceded four goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have made a slow start to their league campaign. The Foxes, who finished fifth in their last two seasons, are currently 12th in the table on just 15 points.

