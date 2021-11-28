“There’s no need for discussion” - Thomas Muller picks his Ballon d'Or 2021 winner

France Football will award the Ballon d'Or in less than 48 hours. There are numerous high profile candidates for the prize, but Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and PSG's Lionel Messi are the clear frontrunners. There has been significant media debate about who deserves to win the award, but Thomas Muller has a simple answer.

Muller certainly has a front-row seat to every game Lewandowski plays, so he is well aware of his abilities. Bayern's Raumdeuter, speaking to the media after his team's 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld, made his feelings clear:

"There's no need for discussion. Lewy has to win it."

Speaking about the Ballon d’Or Muller said:

"Lewy has to win it. Period. He's absolutely deserved it. Of course, people in Spain will say that Benzema also did well. But Lewy won everything with us, then the award was canceled, then he went on and broke the goal scoring record in Germany this season."

Robert Lewandowski is favored by many as the Ballon d'Or 2021 winner over Lionel Messi

Robert Lewandowski in action for Bayern Munich

Lewandowski is enjoying a sensational season for Bayern Munich. But Thomas Muller pointed out that the Polish striker's national exploits should not be excluded, especially since Lewandowski does not play for an elite national team. Muller added:

"When you see what he's doing with the Polish national team, which is more difficult than in a real top team. I have to say there isn't one player who individually performed better. Lewy has to win the Ballon d'Or.”

Many others have a similar view on who should win the Ballon d’Or this year but only time will tell who manages to clinch this prestigious award.

Before these comments by the Bayern Munich star are chalked down as bias, it is important to note that Muller knows just how good Messi is as well. The German international has come up against Lionel Messi on numerous occasions for both club and country.

The German forward knows exactly the kind of competition his teammate Robert Lewandowski is up against but still backs him to win the Ballon d’Or.

Of course, Muller isn't the only high-profile player who believes Lewandowski deserves to win. Former winners, notably Luis Suarez, the 1960 Ballon d'Or winner, have shown their support for him.

Although Messi won the Copa America this year, Lewandowski won the Bundesliga and was Europe's top scorer, shattering Gerd Muller's iconic 40-goal record.

It will be fascinating to see who finally gets the Ballon d'Or this year.

