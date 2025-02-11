“There’s no need to explain it” - Argentina star Giovani Lo Celso responds after Cristiano Ronaldo claims he is ‘more complete’ than Lionel Messi

Argentina star Giovani Lo Celso recently shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that he's more complete than Lionel Messi. He indicated that his compatriot is the best in the world and it needed no further explanation.

The GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been going on for over 16 years now. Fans, pundits, and players have all shared their thoughts on it, picking sides between the duo. Ronaldo recently claimed that he is the most complete footballer of all time. He said:

"I’m the best player in football history. I haven’t seen anyone better than me in football history, and I’m saying truth from my heart. I am the greatest scorer in history. Although I am not left-footed, I am in the top 10 in history for goals scored with the left foot. These are numbers, I am the most complete player who has ever existed. I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I am fast, I am strong, I jump... I have never seen anyone better than me."

In a recent interview, Lo Celso was asked to share his thoughts on this statement. He answered (via All About Argentina):

"No, the answer is clear who is it.... there’s no need to explain it.”

Lo Celso has shared the pitch 41 times with Lionel Messi for Argentina, combining for five goals. He has made 61 appearances for the La Albiceleste, scoring three goals and providing 16 assists.

Rio Ferdinand defends Cristiano Ronaldo after his recent statements of being more complete than Lionel Messi and others

Cristiano Ronaldo's claim of being more complete than the likes of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and others has garnered plenty of attention. While many agree with him, others have criticized him.

Manchester United Rio Ferdinand, however, has backed his former teammate. He referenced Zlatan Ibrahimovic while also pointing to Ronaldo's achievements. He said:

“Everyone compliments Zlatan for saying stuff like that and goes, ‘oh what a guy, I love his personality and character’. When Cristiano Ronaldo says it, they’re like, ‘oh he’s so arrogant. How could he say that?’ If anyone is in a position to talk like that, it’s Ronaldo.

"You know what’s crazy, he’s been top scorer of his team for the last 18 years. Since 2007 probably, he’s been top scorer for every team he played in. Just let that sink in. It’s unbelievable. Ronaldo is disrespected on a regular basis.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in male football with 924 goals for club and country. He is aiming to become the first male footballers to reach 1000 goals.

