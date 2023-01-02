“There’s noise and 24/7 media that has to be filled with something” – Graham Potter urges Chelsea stars to ignore transfer rumors in January

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has urged Christian Pulisic and Jorginho to ignore transfer rumors involving them. Pulisic has started only eight out of his 20 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The American has been linked with a move away from the club. His current contract will expire in the summer of 2024.

Apart from Pulisic, Jorginho is another player heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League side. The Italian is currently in the final year of his Chelsea contract. His future looks uncertain and there are rumors that the player might make a return to Napoli.

Potter, however, has urged the duo not to get too concerned with the reports circulating in the media. He said (via GOAL):

“It’s part of the season that we all have to deal with so I won’t complain about it. While the window is open, there’s noise and 24/7 media that has to be filled with something. It’s normal and it’s a part of modern-day football that we have to deal with.”

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK The time Jorginho won 4 trophies in the space of a few months. The time Jorginho won 4 trophies in the space of a few months. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/8kkn6PDyCY

Chelsea star Cesar Azplicueta disappointed with performance against Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Graham Potter's side failed to register a single shot on target in the second half of the match.

Speaking after the match, Cesar Azpilicueta expressed his frustration with the situation, saying to Sky Sports (via Mirror):

“We’re disappointed, of course. That was not the way we wanted to start the new year and we’re disappointed to lose two points, Every point matters and, of course, today we lost two points, that is clear. Since the beginning of the season, we’ve lost too many points and now we are really far from where we want to be."

Azpliicueta further said:

“Every game that you don’t win is another chance missed, but this is the reality and when you see the table, this is where we are. We need to have a very good second half of the season if we want to achieve a Champions League spot next season."

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings Cesar Azpilicueta🗣:



“Every point counts and we lost two points against Nottingham. We have lost too many points since the beginning of the season. Now we’re far from where we want to be and every game you don't win is an opportunity you lose.” Cesar Azpilicueta🗣: “Every point counts and we lost two points against Nottingham. We have lost too many points since the beginning of the season. Now we’re far from where we want to be and every game you don't win is an opportunity you lose.” https://t.co/6FUOqHAcIu

Azpilicueta also called for unity in the team, saying:

“We have to stick together, we know that. This is not the most pleasant time, but in these difficult moments, we need everybody to stick together. We need to work hard to improve, to be humble, to analyse ourselves and see how we can be better. We have a massive game against Manchester City at the Bridge, and we need to start winning points.”

Chelsea are currently ninth in the table with 25 points from 16 games, including seven wins, four draws, and five defeats.

Poll : 0 votes