"There’s nothing better" - Pundit makes bold claims about Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be flying with confidence right now.

The Reds are set to start their season with a trip to Craven Cottage to take on newly-promoted Fulham, who won the Championship last season.

Frank McAvennie has insisted that Nunez will be a confident man ahead of the season kick-off following his goalscoring debut for the club.

The Uruguayan international came off the bench to score in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Man City in the FA Community Shield last Saturday.

The £85 million-arrival from Benfica also scored four goals against RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly.

Frank McAvennie has backed both Nunez and Manchester City summer signing Erling Haaland to do well in their debut seasons. He told Football Insider:

“There’s nothing better than going in and scoring goals and performing well. Haaland hasn’t scored yet but he’s not been bad and he’s been getting chances. Once he starts taking the chances then it’s all about confidence."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Darwin is one who in one game can create four chances. In fact, in the last game, he had four chances in 30 minutes by himself. Everyone can see what he can offer us. We’re excited to work with him." Pep Lijnders on Darwin Nunez:“Darwin is one who in one game can create four chances. In fact, in the last game, he had four chances in 30 minutes by himself. Everyone can see what he can offer us. We’re excited to work with him." #lfc [the athletic] Pep Lijnders on Darwin Nunez:“Darwin is one who in one game can create four chances. In fact, in the last game, he had four chances in 30 minutes by himself. Everyone can see what he can offer us. We’re excited to work with him." #lfc [the athletic] https://t.co/YJAqO5uYI1

"Haaland is a confident boy. Nunez is a confident boy, and his confidence is flying now because he’s scored four in one game."

McAvennie has also backed the Liverpool newcomer to fight it out with Haaland for the Premier League Golden Boot this season. He added:

“But it all boils down to this weekend, nothing from pre-season counts once this weekend starts and he’ll be looking to hit the ground running that’s for sure. He’s an unbelievable player and could quite easily out-score Haaland this season. I’m looking forward to watching them battle it out for the Golden Boot."

Darwin Nunez will add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack

Jurgen Klopp has not operated much with a traditional number nine up front during his time at the club.

But the arrival of Darwin Nunez could completely change the dynamics of the football played by the Anfield side in the final third.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah/Erling Haaland:



"I don't think he thinks too often about other players or how often they score. He might do it in May when he has hopefully 34 or 35 and the other two [Haaland and Nunez] have 32." Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah/Erling Haaland:"I don't think he thinks too often about other players or how often they score. He might do it in May when he has hopefully 34 or 35 and the other two [Haaland and Nunez] have 32." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah/Erling Haaland:"I don't think he thinks too often about other players or how often they score. He might do it in May when he has hopefully 34 or 35 and the other two [Haaland and Nunez] have 32." 🔴 https://t.co/FixL5WmjuI

The Merseyside giants could now be more dangerous and direct whenever needed thanks to the presence of the Uruguayn hitman up front.

Jurgen Klopp will be very happy that his new signing has already made an immediate impact and will be hoping to see more of the same.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far