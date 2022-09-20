"There’s nothing to celebrate just yet" - Pundit offers damning verdict on Arsenal's impressive start to 2022-23 Premier League season

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has once again taken a shot at Arsenal and claimed that there is nothing for the Gunners to celebrate just yet. The pundit claims the north London outfit can just be satisfied with their start to the season.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in excellent form this season, winning six of their seven Premier League matches so far. They have only dropped points against Manchester United and currently sit atop the league table.

Keys has admitted that Arsenal are in a much better situation than last season but has attacked them for celebrating once again. He added that the young side could mount a top 4 challenge and even push for the title, but questioned if they are at that level. Keys wrote in a recent blog post:

"Arsenal are the team that can be most satisfied about their start to the season. But that's all it's been. A great start. No more. No less. There's nothing to celebrate just yet. The Gunners are in a much happier place than they were a year ago, mind you. And I repeat what I've already said about the business they've done."

"It took some courage to get rid of the dead wood. Edu and Arteta can take a great deal of credit for that. What they've got now appears to be a vibrant young side that should finish in the top four - and might even mount a title challenge, although I still believe that's a way off yet. But there's no question that they've made huge progress."

Richard Keys not happy with Arsenal's celebrations

This is not the first time Richard Keys has called out Arsenal players for their 'over celebrating'. He was highly critical of the Gunners' celebration following their 2-1 win over Fulham in August and wrote at the time:

"Arsenal over-celebrated their win over Fulham. It was disrespectful to the opposition. And for me - it is a measure of how far they've fallen. I'm not blaming the fans. I get it. Enjoy your wins. Enjoy your day out - you've spent enough on it - but Arteta and his coaching staff went over the top."

"They were running round like they'd just won the CL. They'd beaten newly-promoted Fulham 2-1. That's all. Nothing more. Save the drama for a win over Spurs, Liverpool, or a valiant performance against City the likes of which Newcastle gave the previous week."

The north London outfit have played just once in the Europa League this season after their match against PSV was postponed. Arteta's side won 2-1 against FC Zurich in their Europa League opener.

