“There’s no one else this season you look at and go, ‘He’s done well’” – Jason Cundy names best player at Chelsea so far this term

Reece James has been a bright spot in a Chelsea team that has struggled with consistency since the new season kicked off. The defender has earned a lot of plaudits for his brilliant displays and talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy believes James is the best player in the Blues' squad at the moment.

The right-back has made seven appearances for the Londoners in the Premier League so far, recording one goal and an assist. The Englishman has been fantastic going forward and has also had a massive impact at the back with his aggressive approach.

Jason Cundy has claimed that the right-back is the only player in the Blues roster who could be in the conversation for the Premier League 'Team of the Season'. The Englishman told talkSPORT, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle:

“Reece James is the only one I can look at and say is in the conversation. There’s no one else this season you look at and go, ‘He’s done well.' The performances have been below par; they’ve been substandard. If you had to vote for Chelsea’s player of the season right now, Reece James wins hands down."

It goes without saying that Chelsea's start to the season has produced more questions than answers so far. The Blues are seventh in the league table with 10 points from six games. The west London outfit have won just thrice three while drawing once and losing two of their fixtures in the English top-flight.

Their European campaign hasn't been impressive either. The Londoners are bottom of their group (Group E) with one point from two games.

The Blues lost to Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in their opening fixture and played out a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg last time out.

What's next for Chelsea?

The defender is only getting better at Stamford Bridge.

The west London outfit will not be in action this week due to the international break. They will return with a Premier League clash away to Crystal Palace on October 1.

The Blues will then lock horns with AC Milan in the Champions League on October 5 before facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EPL three days later.

