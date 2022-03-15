“There’s only one way Arsenal are going” – Alan Shearer makes ‘dangerous’ Gunners claim

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has lavished praise on Arsenal following their rise from a precarious position at the start of the season.

The Gunners started the 2021-22 season in the worst possible way, losing their first three matches, conceding nine goals and scoring none. However, they have since seen a sharp upturn in fortunes thanks to their improved performances and have won their last five matches on the trot.

Courtesy of their latest win, they now sit in the much coveted UEFA Champions League spot. They also have three games in hand over Manchester United, who trail them by a point in fifth place.

The young and exciting squad at Mikel Arteta's disposal have shown maturity well over their years along with hunger and determination to succeed. This is something that many of the Gunners' past squads have been criticized for lacking.

Shearer believes their current season bodes well for the future certainly going into next season. Speaking to Premier League Productions (via HITC), he said:

"They’re a very young squad, the youngest in the Premier League, so there’s only one way Arsenal are going (up). If they can get into that top four position & get two or three big hitters in, they could be dangerous next season.”

Arsenal will arguably have their toughest assignment next when they play Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on 16 March.

Mikel Arteta's long-term vision for Arsenal is paying off

Arteta has earnt plaudits this season

There were huge doubts cast over the Spanish manager's suitability for the role as Gunners boss when he joined in 2019. Despite winning the FA Cup in his debut season in 2020 he encountered a somewhat problematic following season as boss.

The cracks from last season appeared to be forming into this one as they began the season by losing to Premier League newcomer Brentford. Immediately, Arteta was under pressure and the Gunners followed up that defeat with two losses to Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, the subsequent improvement in performances has coincided with a huge turnaround this season. The north London side have been a team reborn with the likes of Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White flourishing.

Arsenal boast an average age of 24.3 making them the youngest squad in the Premier League. Bukayo Saka, aged 20, Emile Smith Rowe, aged 21, Gabriel Martinelli, aged 20, and Martin Odegaard, aged 23 have been pivotal in the Gunners' upturn in fortunes.

The four of them have scored a combined 27 goals, which constitutes more than 60% of the Gunners' tally of 43 goals in the Premier League this season. They have also given a combined 13 assists in the league.

Arteta is certainly assembling a squad that can fight for many years to come. A manager that was under extreme pressure came out the other end with a side that could be huge challengers in years to come.

