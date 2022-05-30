"There’s an opportunity" - Danny Mills urges Arsenal to complete swift move for 25-year-old attacker 

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills believes that Arsenal should swoop in for Gabriel Jesus in the summer. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Brazilian, with Mikel Arteta reportedly interested in reuniting with the striker.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills was asked about Jesus' rumoured links to Arsenal. He stated that with Manchester City having signed Erling Haaland, the striker would be wise to leave the club and that the Gunners will need to make him feel important for him to join them. He said:

"With Haaland coming in, Jesus is going to be on the periphery. There’s an opportunity for someone to come in and get him quick and get the deal done. A lot of this will not be about money, it will be about a club making him feel wanted."

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the current plan for strikers at Arsenal for the upcoming season. The priority is them two and to not sign two strikers, as per @David_Ornstein Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the current plan for strikers at Arsenal for the upcoming season. The priority is them two and to not sign two strikers, as per @David_Ornstein.

Jesus will reportedly cost around £45 million which should not be a problem for the Gunners. Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in signing the striker. However, The Brazilian is reportedly keen on joining Arsenal and believes in the direction that Mikel Arteta is currently taking the club. The striker would also solve the Gunners' problems in attack, with Alexandre Lacazette set to leave the club in the summer.

Jesus joined Manchester City from Palmeiras back in 2017 and has gone on to make 236 appearances for the club across all competitions, while having scored 95 goals.

"He will want to go somewhere where he’s valued" - Mills on Jesus' rumoured move to Arsenal

Jesus in action for Manchester City

Mills also claimed that Jesus will join a club where he is valued and that the price will not matter if he is guaranteed playing time. He said:

“The one that gets in the first and says ‘Right Ok, you’re our man, we’re desperate for you, let’s get the deal done’ will make him feel loved. Sometimes that’s all you want as a player. The money side will take care of itself but he will want to go somewhere where he’s valued and has a real opportunity to play.”

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



🗣 “We joke about it in the dressing room, but there’s nothing certain. I’m sure that he is a great player and, if he comes to Arsenal, it would help out a lot.”



ge.globo.com/futebol/seleca… Gabriel Magalhães on Gabriel Jesus:🗣 “We joke about it in the dressing room, but there’s nothing certain. I’m sure that he is a great player and, if he comes to Arsenal, it would help out a lot.” Gabriel Magalhães on Gabriel Jesus: 🗣 “We joke about it in the dressing room, but there’s nothing certain. I’m sure that he is a great player and, if he comes to Arsenal, it would help out a lot.” ge.globo.com/futebol/seleca…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far