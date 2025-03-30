"There's an opportunity" - Ex-Liverpool defender claims Trent Alexander-Arnold could reject Real Madrid 

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has claimed that there is still a chance Trent Alexander-Arnold could stay at Anfield, turning down Real Madrid. The England international is set to join Los Blancos on a free transfer in the summer, according to various reports.

Stephen Warnock thinks there is still a chance that the Liverpool vice-captain could change his mind. The ex-England left-back believes Alexander-Arnold could stay if he receives a similar wage package as that of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Warnock claimed that the creative full-back could be seeking to become one of the highest earners at the Merseyside club. He insisted that he could still end up snubbing Real Madrid should the Reds hand him a lucrative deal. Warnock said on BBC Football Focus, as quoted by The Mirror:

"I still think there's an opportunity where he could stay. I think there's still that element where he's almost going, 'If you want me, you're going to have to pay for me.' Because if you think of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, their salaries are astronomical at the moment. Because Trent is a local lad, he won't be on the type of money that they are on and he will be thinking, 'Pay me what they're getting paid.'"

Warnock added:

"And it might be a case of just closing that gap and (they are) able to make that happen. But the other side of it is, what Liverpool fans are getting very frustrated by, is that he's potentially going to leave on a free transfer. This is a player that you got on a free transfer (from the club's academy) who you haven't paid a penny for and has given you eight incredible years at the club."

Alexander-Arnold has been subject to plenty of outrage from Liverpool fans on social media following reports of him deciding to join Real Madrid. He has come through the club's esteemed youth ranks and has made 349 appearances scoring 22 times and providing 87 assists.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's feelings become clear amid Real Madrid rumors: Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly upset about being called a traitor by Liverpool fans. The England international has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold shares a strong connection with Liverpool and their fans having come through their youth ranks. He has played for the Reds throughout his entire senior career and is also the club's vice-captain.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and the rumors have only grown stronger as he approaches the final few months of his deal at Anfield. He has been deemed a traitor by the majority of the Reds' fanbase following reports of him joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

As reported by Defense Central via TEAMtalk, Alexander-Arnold considers Liverpool responsible for him leaving on a free transfer. The Reds reportedly turned down a €30 million offer from Los Blancos in January.

