"There's people that are at England with me who went to Vegas, Ibiza and Marbella" - Jack Grealish opens up on his celebrations after Manchester City's Premier League title win 

Jack Grealish has opened up about people criticizing his celebrations after Manchester City sealed the Premier League title. He claims that being the most expensive British player does not change his roots, and he will always be 'the guy from Solihull' to his friends.

Fans around the world were critical of Grealish last month after he was talking drunk during the Manchester City celebrations. He was mocking Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, and claimed the two coming off helped the Cityzens beat Aston Villa.

While speaking exclusively to Mirror Football, Grealish claimed that he does not let the criticism get to his head. He added that he loves what he is doing and will continue to be the way he is as the price tag does not affect him. He said:

"I'm doing what I have loved doing my whole life. I'm the most expensive British player, but I'm also the Jack from Solihull who my friends and family know. I'll never let that leave me, no matter what anyone says. I know people were saying last week, 'Oh, he's doing too much'. But what? I've just won the Premier League. It's a dream come true."

He continued:

"Why can't I go on holiday? There's people that are at England with me now who went to Vegas, Ibiza, Marbella, all these places. No-one said a word, but because it was me, people were saying things."

Jack Grealish's first season at Manchester City

Jack Grealish won the Premier League title in his first season at Manchester City but was far from influential.

The Englishman scored just three goals and assisted as many times in his 26 appearances in the league.

He added another goal to his tally in the Champions League and two more in the FA Cup – both competitions the Cityzens were knocked out of before they could reach the final.

