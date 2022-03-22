"There's a player in there" - John Aldridge says 'there's a lot more to come from' Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that injuries have hindered Naby Keita's progress at Anfield.

The Reds signed the midfielder from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for an initial sum of £52.75 million in 2018. Keita's arrival ahead of the 2018-19 campaign was one that excited Liverpool supporters.

However, the Guinea international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp's team, with fitness issues not helping his cause. He has made 101 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield outfit over the last four years, scoring 10 and assisting five goals in the process.

Providing his thoughts on Keita's time at Liverpool so far, Aldridge suggested that there is a lot more to come from the midfielder. The Anfield great is aware of the qualities the 27-year-old possesses, but expects him to be more consistent. He wrote in his column for The Echo:

"I think there’s a lot more to come from Naby Keita. His injuries have hampered him and his run of games. He just hasn’t been able to show what he’s got continually. Everybody knows there’s a player in there but I just don’t think he’s been consistent enough."

Umir @umirf1 Naby Keita ain't receiving the roses he deserves this season. Been top, top, top and consistently.



Think he's been Liverpool's best #8 this year. Naby Keita ain't receiving the roses he deserves this season. Been top, top, top and consistently.Think he's been Liverpool's best #8 this year.

We are now in the business-end of the season and Liverpool remain hopeful of winning the quadruple. Aldridge thus believes now is the time for the likes of Keita to prove their worth to the team. He wrote:

"This is where Jurgen [Klopp] will need his squad strength and the squad players to really be hitting their stride. They will be needed in the two matches against Manchester City and Benfica and also the other league matches and they’ve got to be ready for it. The bigger the match that they play, they have to prove to the manager that they’re good enough for this side."

Keita has made 25 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season. He has found the back of the net three times in those matches, while providing one assist.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita suffers injury setback

Naby Keita has struggled with fitness issues since moving to Merseyside in 2018. The midfielder has now suffered yet another injury setback.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk OFFICIAL:



Naby Keita has pulled out of the Guinea squad with a knee issue. OFFICIAL: Naby Keita has pulled out of the Guinea squad with a knee issue.

He was supposed to link up with the Guinea national break this week. However, Keita is said to have pulled out of the squad due to a knee issue.

It remains to be seen how long the 27-year-old will be sidelined for now.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer