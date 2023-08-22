"There’s a player in there waiting to come out" - Glenn Hoddle sheds light on Chelsea star's struggles since joining club

Glenn Hoddle is hopeful Mykhailo Mudryk will start shining at Chelsea but concedes that he has struggled so far at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk, 22, joined the Blues from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in January for a deal worth up to £88.5 million. He was viewed as one of Europe's brightest talents at the time but he has stuttered in the early stages of his Chelsea career.

The young winger has managed just two assists in 19 games across competitions. He is without a single goal for the west London giants and is struggling to earn a place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup.

Chelsea legend Hoddle does have high hopes for Mudryk to soon come good. However, he admits that the Ukraine international's start to life at Stamford Bridge has been lackluster, telling the Kelly and Wrighty Show:

“Mudryk hasn’t showed anything for Chelsea like he did [before] they bought him. There’s a player in there waiting to come out."

Mudryk was heralded as one of European football's gems prior to the Blues snapping him up. He excelled for former club Shakhtar, bagging 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 games across competitions.

He is still a raw talent who is developing but his £88.5 million price tag is weighing heavy. The Ukrainian's slow start in the Premier League has been concerning but it may not be too long until he starts impressing.

Roberto De Zerbi tipped Chelsea attacker Mudryk to be future Ballon d'Or winner

Roberto De Zerbi was full of praise for Chelsea's Mudryk.

Those who worked with Mudryk during his time at Donbass Arena saw the talent that he possesses that he has been unable to show so far in England. He put in captivating performances while with the Hirnyky, with his pace and agility on display.

Mudryk was named Shakhtar's Player of the Year for 2021 and 2022. He was also named Ukraine's Footballer of the Year for 2022.

Mudryk developed under former Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi and the Italian coach gave a glowing assessment of him. The current Brighton & Hove Albion manager said in January that he could win the Ballon d'Or in the future (via GetFootballNewsItaly):

“Mykhailo has the potential for a top career. In my opinion, he can also win the Ballon d’Or. He is a player of the highest level but he is also very sensitive. He needs affection. We will see if he matches his potential.”

De Zerbi should be acknowledged for his work with Mudryk back in Ukraine. The Italian is renowned for his development of young talent and this is being displayed at the Amex.

The Seagulls manager evidently feels Mudryk needs to be comfortable and settled. It's now up to Pochettino to try and get the best out of the young winger.