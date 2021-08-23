"There's no point in adding something" - Jurgen Klopp opens up on his Liverpool future amid Germany links

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed questions surrounding a possible contract extension at Anfield, suggesting that he still has plenty of time remaining on his current deal.

Speaking to German publication Bild (via the Liverpool Echo), Klopp said he has three years remaining on his Liverpool contract and does not know what the future holds for him. Klopp said:

"There's no point in adding something, because it's still so long. How should I know what's in three years? Most of them don't even know where they will be in two or three weeks."

Jurgen Klopp has also said he has no intentions of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager straightaway once his Liverpool contract ends. The German said he would want a year-long vacation if his time with Liverpool ends in 2024. Klopp added:

"If 2024 is over for me in Liverpool, then there will be a year's vacation first. Hansi Flick's contract would have to run until 2025 for it to be an option for me. Nobody has to call me in 2024."

Jurgen Klopp talks about the possibility of bringing Erling Haaland to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp jokingly said he did not have Erling Haaland's number when asked if he was interested in bringing the Norwegian forward to Liverpool. Klopp admitted that a lot of big European clubs will be after Haaland's signature sooner or later. He said:

"I don't have his number! He's just a very interesting player. I really like the energy he brings to the pitch. But he would generally be watched by most of the teams."

"There is of course a danger with such an extraordinary talent. The boy is a force of nature. When he celebrated a goal, he hit the ball on the ground, so I wasn't sure if there was a dent in the ground."

Liverpool have made a tremendous start to the new Premier League season. The Reds have won both of their opening two games without conceding a goal in the process. Jurgen Klopp's side made short work of Norwich City on the opening day, winning 3-0 and recorded a comprehensive 2-0 win over Burnley at Anfield on Matchday 2.

Liverpool will now welcome Chelsea to Anfield next weekend in the Premier League.

