Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has provided his theory on the club's contract situation with three of their key players. Notably, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of a contract in less than six months, raising growing concerns about their future at Anfield.

Club captain Van Dijk seems very likely to accept a new deal at the club, but there are more worries about Salah, who has openly been courted by Saudi Arabia. The big problem for the Reds, however, is Alexander-Arnold, as the academy graduate could potentially leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Robbie Fowler has shared his thoughts on the situation while speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sport. He said to Ben Foster (via Empire of the Kop):

“I do have a little theory actually and I don’t know if this is so far from the truth. I just think two of them have signed already you know, for some reason and maybe one hasn’t.

“But a simple fact that the club can’t come out and say, ‘Youse have signed’ because it makes the other one look worse. I think there’s a possibility that may have happened, does that make sense?"

He finished:

“Because I think if two of them sign and then they come out and say, ‘Oh we’ve signed,’ it puts so much pressure on the other one, doesn’t it.”

While the contract situation has been the talk of Merseyside, Liverpool have continued their high-flying form. They sit in first place on the Premier League table and the UEFA Champions League table, with the season past the half-way point.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists Alexander-Arnold remains "fully committed" at Anfield

Arne Slot has insisted that full-back and club vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold remains "fully committed" to the sporting project at Anfield. Much of the focus on Liverpool's contract concerns has been on Trent Alexander-Arnold, as the 25-year-old is being heavily courted by European giants Real Madrid.

However, according to Slot, the right-back's thoughts are on the Reds. Earlier in the month, he said (via BBC):

"I think everybody saw how great a first half of the season he had, how much he is here, how much he wants to win here. I see him on the training ground, working every day. He is fully committed to us and he will play on Sunday."

It is worth noting that Real Madrid placed a bid for Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool's table earlier this month. However, the Reds were said to have swiftly rejected it, and have no interest in letting the full-back leave.

