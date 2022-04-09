"There's some pressure" - Michael Owen predicts the result of Southampton vs Chelsea

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has dropped his match prediction ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium today.

Speaking to BetVictor, the pundit discussed the Saints' recent form, noting how impressive their key midfielder has been:

"It’s been a difficult few weeks for Southampton but they got a point at Elland Road, thanks to their talisman, James Ward-Prowse. We all know how good a set piece-taker he is, but the consistency at which he is scoring from them is unbelievable."

Owen also discussed the Blues' recent defeats, but thinks the club can turn things around:

"Thomas Tuchel was far from happy with the performance against Real Madrid. After that defeat to Brentford last week, there’s some pressure on this side now. I think we’ll see a response from Chelsea here though."

Michael Owen's prediction:

"I don’t think much will split these two, but I think Chelsea will edge it. I’m going for 2-1."

The Blues have endured underwhelming performances from key players in their last two defeats, with Edouard Mendy conceding an unexpected seven goals in the last two games. Although the club seem to have a top-four slot well within their grasp, another poor performance could see things get edgier.

The Blues have faced pressure off the pitch as well, with recent sanctions from the UK Government stopping them from renewing contracts with important players. However, with the club getting a new owner soon, sanctions might be lifted before the transfer window comes around.

Overall, the Blues have had a solid season, having won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. They also have a chance to win the FA Cup, and lost in the final of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

Chelsea's record signing could be benched against Southampton

Romelu Lukaku has struggled for the Blues for most of the season, and the star seems unable to get accustomed to their style of play.

Having already provoked fans with his infamous interview where he discussed returning to Inter Milan, the Belgian forward has done little on the pitch to prove himself. Their last match against Real Madrid saw the forward make just four touches in 26 minutes, a shocking statistic that showed how out-of-place he was.

It didn't help that he also missed a golden opportunity to get the club back in the game, heading a close range chance off-target.

The star has seen his position as the most advanced attacker taken up by Kai Havertz. Lukaku has started just four games in the last 10 games for the club, and after his most recent outing, it is unlikely that he will start against the Saints today.

