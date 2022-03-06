“There’s been problems all over the club” - Roy Keane says appointing the right manager is one of the ‘hugest decisions’ in Manchester United’s history

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has stressed the need for the Red Devils to appoint the right manager at the end of the season.

The Old Trafford outfit put an end to their association with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. They then went on to appoint former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager.

Rangnick is expected to step down as the club's manager at the end of the season. The German will move to a consultancy role at Manchester United in the summer as per his agreement.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have begun the process of appointing a long-term replacement for Solskjaer. Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag are said to be under consideration at Old Trafford.

Keane believes appointing the right manager is now one of the biggest decisions in the Red Devils' history. The Old Trafford great insisted that the club should bring the right man in to avoid falling further behind the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. He told Sky Sports:

"Huge decision for United over the next few months. They've got to get it right, they've got to get the right manager to come into the club. They've chopped and changed, the recruitment obviously hasn't been good enough. There have been problems all over the club. At board level, there have been changes again, a new chief executive coming in. But, the next manager, they've got to get that right. It is one of the hugest decisions in Man United's history. We know they are so far behind obviously Liverpool anyway and Manchester City and Chelsea. They have to get it right. Who is that man? I don't know."

It remains to be seen who the Old Trafford outfit will appoint as the long-term replacement for Solskjaer.

Manchester United add Premier League manager to shortlist

The Red Devils have added Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to their managerial shortlist ahead of the summer, according to reports. The Old Trafford outfit are said to have been impressed with the Austrian's work with the Saints.

It is worth noting that Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has previously worked with Hasenhuttl at RB Leipzig. The Southampton manager has credited a lot of his success to the German tactician's influence.

Rangnick could thus play a key role should the Red Devils decide to push for Hasenhuttl.

