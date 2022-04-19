“There’s not really been much between us” – Christian Pulisic makes confident claim about Chelsea’s FA Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic believes the difference in quality between his team and Liverpool is not substantial.

The Blues and the Reds will meet in the FA Cup final on May 14. The two teams previously faced each other in the Carabao Cup final in February this year. Jurgen Klopp's men won the game 4-2 on penalties.

Speaking to National News, Pulisic said he is hoping for victory in the upcoming final. He stated:

“I think that will be good, we definitely want to play against them again and it will be a really good match, and we’re looking forward already to the challenge.

“And hopefully we can get on the better side of them. There’s not really been much between us in the matches this season, so we’re hoping we can come out on top.

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s probably going to be another one of those games, and hopefully we can just get the edge on them.”

Pulisic has reasonable grounds for his claims, with Liverpool relying on a lottery of penalties to best Chelsea earlier this year.

His hopes will be shared by his teammates, who orchestrated a valiant albeit failed comeback against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's men will hope to best the Reds in the FA Cup as it is their only chance at silverware at this point.

The trophy will, however, be fiercely contested as Klopp's side are looking to lift an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic excited for FA Cup final against Liverpool

Christian Pulisic is eager to make his return to the FA Cup final. The last time Chelsea were in the final was in August 2020, when they lost 2-1 to Arsenal.

Pulisic suffered a hamstring injury after giving his side an early lead on that occasion and was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Gunners won the game.

Pulisic said:

“Obviously we’ve got other games leading up to that. But we want to be 100 per cent ready to go when the final comes around, and I’m going to do my best to play a part in that and hopefully help us win.

“I want to play as much as I can now, that’s definitely my goal.”

Pulisic will hope to participate fully in the FA Cup final next month and help his side beat Liverpool at Wembley when the time comes.

