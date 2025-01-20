“There’s no reason to say it publicly, just keep it private” - When Patrice Evra slammed Allegri for comments about Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Back in 2021, former Juventus fullback Patrice Evra had slammed manager Max Allegri for his comments that potentially led to Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club. The Frenchman claimed that Allegri did not need to talk publicly about the Portuguese superstar's reduced minutes.

During a conversation with La Repubblica (via joe.co.uk), Evra stated that Ronaldo felt like he was being made a scapegoat at Juventus. He added that the footballing superstar needed love and respect to perform at his best and said:

“He needs love and respect. He had understood that in Turin, he was becoming the scapegoat for Juventus’ bad results. However, many forget that it’s not easy to win in Serie A. [Andre] Agnelli’s target is to win the Scudetto every year, not the Champions League.”

The Manchester United legend added that comments from the manager led to Ronaldo's exit and said:

“Allegri’s words also had a role in Ronaldo’s exit. He said ‘Ronaldo won’t play all games,’ there’s no reason to say it publicly, just keep it private because Cristiano is affected from things like this.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly close to joining Manchester City in the 2021 summer window after deciding to leave Juventus. However, he ended up joining Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly urged him to return to Old Trafford.

What did Max Allegri say about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Max Allegri had boldly urged Cristiano Ronaldo to accept his new role at the club in 2021, pointing out that he wouldn't be starting every game. He said (via EuroSport):

"He has to understand that there will be times when he starts on the bench and then just plays half an hour. Ronaldo trains very competitively, he takes nothing for granted and is a champion, building his own success over the years through hard work and sacrifice."

Later, the manager revealed that the forward had decided to leave and was set for a transfer, saying (via EuroSport):

"Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game. Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on. Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid for a reported €105 million in the 2018 summer transfer window. He stayed in Italy for three years before leaving for Manchester United in 2021. He ended up leaving the Red Devils in November 2022 unceremoniously after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

