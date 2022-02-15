"There's no reason United can't go far in the Champions League" – Paul Ince explains what Manchester United must do to enjoy European run

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has backed his old club to make a deep run in the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils are set to play Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in a crunch tie with the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium next Wednesday.

Neither side are in a good run of form right now, leaving the contest open.

While the Rojiblancos are conceding an uncharacteristic number of goals, Ralf Rangnick's troops have come under fire for disappointing performances.

Their last three games have all ended in a 1-1 draw, with the side conceding a second-half goal on each occasion after switching off following a fast start.

However, Ince, who plied his trade at Old Trafford from 1989 to 1995, feels Manchester United could still overcome Diego Simeone's side.

Speaking exclusively to Genting Casino, he said:

"It’s a tough one - if you asked me last year I would have said Atletico Madrid were favourites by a country mile. This year they’ve struggled and they’re not the same team.

"They've still got some decent players - Oblak, Suarez, Felix, Koke - but they seem to be struggling in La Liga. But you could say the same thing about United. If United can get something in Madrid you’d fancy them at Old Trafford. It's all about who turns up and performs on the day.

"Both are inconsistent at the moment. If they can get rid of all the issues off the pitch and all the political rubbish, there’s no reason United can’t go far in the Champions League."

Manchester United and Atletico both going through the motions

Atletico have conceded 33 goals in La Liga this season, which is already their worst defensive record under Simeone with 15 games still to play.

They've conceded at least twice in each of their last six games in all competitions, including seven in their last two.

Squawka Football @Squawka Atlético Madrid have now conceded 33 goals in LaLiga this season, the most they have ever conceded in a league campaign under Diego Simeone.



The Spanish champions have seen a precipitious decline since clinching the La Liga title last year and their woeful defense will inspire Manchester United.

However, United's own performances have left a lot to be desired, with star player Cristiano Ronaldo also enduring his worst run of form since 2009. The Portuguese forward has not scored in the seven games he has played so far this year.

It's one of the most open Champions League ties in the round and it will be interesting to see how the sides fare.

