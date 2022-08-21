“There’s a right way to go about it” – Former Premier League star questions Fofana’s decision to sit out of Leicester game amid Chelsea interest 

Former Premier League players Robbie Musto and Tim Howard slammed Chelsea-target Wesley Fofana for his decision to sit out Leicester City's Premier League game against Southampton.

Fofana didn't feature for the Foxes as Leicester suffered a 2-1 defeat against Southampton in their Premier League on August 20. NBC commentator Musto expressed his displeasure at the defender's decision as he said (via the Daily Mail):

"In terms of behavior, I really don't like it. He's 21 years of age, he's on the back of a season last year where he broke his leg, so he's just coming back, If the club's are going to agree a fee, they're going to agree a fee."

He added:

"If he's asking not to play, that's just not good. He signed a five-year deal in March. Get your head down, do your job, what you're paid for. If the deal is agreed, you'll go... but I really dislike players saying they don't want to."

Howard, a former Everton and Manchester United shot-stopper, went on to share his take on the situation. He admitted that he didn't think earlier that the French defender would stay at Leicester City for long due to his immense quality.

The former USMNT goalkeeper went on to add that when he left Everton, he informed Roberto Martinez about his decision with prior notice.

Howard further took the example of West Ham United's Declan Rice, who he believes won't be at his current club for long. However, the Englishman has shown tremendous professionalism during his stay at the club.

Here's what Howard said:

"Declan Rice has done it right, he will not be a West Ham player in the future, but you've not heard a peep from him. Fofana, 21 years of age... sit down with the manager and the football club and say, 'I want to leave, but that being said, I'll be the hardest trainer and you can count on me'. There's a right way to go about it.'"

Chelsea make a trip to Leeds United next

Chelsea make a trip to Leeds United next

Chelsea are set to take on Leeds United next in the Premier League at Elland Road next on Sunday, August 21. The Blues currently sit in eighth spot in the league table after accumulating four points from their first two games.

A 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park was followed by a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side have the chance to hand Leeds United their first defeat of their season as the Blues take on Jesse March's side.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh