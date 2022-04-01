"There’s a situation to be sorted out" - Dean Jones still not '100% convinced' Manchester United forward will leave the club

Journalist Dean Jones believes Marcus Rashford is unlikely to leave Manchester United in the near future.

The 24-year-old forward has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract. However, his recent underwhelming performances have put the club in a major bind when it comes to extending his contract.

According to the Metro, Rashford is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is expected to leave Paris for Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

However, Jones does not buy into the rumors linking Rashford with a move away from Old Trafford. Speaking to GiveMeSport (via This is Futbol), Jones was quoted as saying:

"I’m still not 100% convinced that Rashford will leave United. There’s a situation to be sorted out, he’s been linked to PSG, which just raises more questions about why that link has come about and why PSG thinks he has become available."

Rashford hasn't been the same player since he missed a penalty in the shootout during the Euro 2020 final.

The Englishman had a late start to the 2021-22 season as he was nursing a shoulder injury that he picked up in pre-season. Since then, he has found it difficult to secure regular game time under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rashford has fallen behind new signing Jadon Sancho and youngster Anthony Elanga in the pecking order.

His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

As things stand, he has made 26 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, contributing five goals and two assists.

His poor form cost him a place in the England squad for the most recent international friendlies.

Manchester United face Leicester City in the Premier League

Manchester United will return to Premier League action following the international break with a home game against Leicester City on Saturday. The Red Devils suffered a 4-2 defeat against the Foxes earlier this season, which eventually led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United will be looking to end the campaign on a high note and secure Champions League football for next season. However, they are currently sixth in the standings, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners also have a game in hand over them.

Manchester United will end their season without a trophy for the fifth time in a row. They exited the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage after suffering a 2-1 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid prior to the international break.

