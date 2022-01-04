"There’s something about him" - David James says Chelsea would've lost to Liverpool if it wasn't for 'top draw' performance from 29-year-old

Former Premier League goalkeeper David James praised Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his performance in the Blues' 2-2 draw against Liverpool. The Senegalese made some stunning saves in the second half to prevent Liverpool from scoring the winner.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, David James praised Mendy and said:

“Top draw. I love this goalkeeper. I love him. There’s something about it him. It’s the athleticism. It’s so easy and we see it so often when ‘keepers can’t adjust their feet enough and to get a spring running backward which is difficult."

James even claimed that Chelsea would've lost the game if it weren't for Mendy. He said:

“Chelsea came back in this game with two goals, two wonderful goals, but without Mendy in goal, they end up losing anyway. We’ve been there and when you come off the field and all you can think about is the last 90 minutes."

He further added:

“Whereas, when you get to watch the game back and we’ve talked about Mendy and the great saves that he’s made, Liverpool had chances to win but Chelsea’s goalkeeper was equal to it.”

Mendy made four saves in the match to make sure Chelsea went out with at least one point.

Chelsea will be without Edouard Mendy in January due to AFCON; Liverpool lose Salah, Mane and Naby Keita

With the 2021 African Cup of Nations set to begin in January, many teams will miss out on some of their biggest stars.

For Chelsea, it will be Edouard Mendy, who will play for Senegal. He has been a key feature of Chelsea's tight defense since joining in 2020. The Blues have Kepa Arrizabalaga as a substitute for Mendy.

Liverpool's Naby Keita and most notably Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be unavailable in January as well. Keita will play for Guinea while Salah will be lead Egypt. Mane will join Mendy in the Senegal squad.

Salah has been the standout performer this season, not just for Liverpool but in European football. He has scored 16 goals and assisted nine in just 20 appearances in the Premier League this season. He will be a big miss for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino among others to replace Mane and Salah. However, they are yet to reach the level of the African duo.

It will be interesting to see how both sides cope up with their missing players.

