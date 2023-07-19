“There’s still a chance I move” - Manchester United midfielder refuses to rule out transfer

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek refused to rule out a move away from the club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Since his move from Ajax back in 2020, Van de Beek hasn't been able to establish himself in the first team. He has made 60 appearances for the Red Devils so far, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Many expected the player to find his feet in England when Erik ten Hag took over at United last summer. Van de Beek and Ten Hag previously worked together at Ajax, and the midfielder was an important part of the team which reached the Champions League semifinals in 2018-19.

However, Van de Beek suffered an injury-plagued campaign and didn't get many opportunities even when he was fit. He made only 10 appearances across competitions in the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United defeated Olympique Lyon in their recent pre-season friendly 1-0. Van de Beek found the back of the net in the 49th minute with a brilliant volley.

Speaking about his immediate future at United after the match, Van de Beek said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“This was a big moment for me. There's still a chance I move, but we're keeping it open.”

Donny van de Beek reacted to his performance during Manchester United's win against Olympique Lyon

Before his move to United, Donny van de Beek was considered one of the top young midfielders in world football. His Manchester United career, however, hasn't panned out the way he would have hoped.

At 26, Van de Beek is still in his prime and will be hopeful that the goal against Lyon, albeit in a friendly, is a sign of a better of things to come. The former Ajax star reacted to his performance, saying after the match (via United's website):

"It was great, my first game after six months. I don’t have to tell you that after such an injury, it’s such a mentally difficult period for me and my family."

Van de Beek added:

"To be back on the pitch, it was great. Of course, it’s nice if you score a goal as well but that wasn’t the most important thing, it’s an extra thing. It was just amazing too because I’ve been looking forward to this moment for months."

From the robust celebrations, it was clear how much the goal meant to Donny van de Beek. Manchester United fans will be hoping that the player will flourish in Manchester United colors in the 2023-24 season.