"There's still more to come" - Chelsea told why they might not finish in Top 4 despite unbeaten run

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur defender Jason Cundy has claimed that the Blues need to improve if they are to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea appointed Graham Potter as Thomas Tuchel’s successor in the second week of September. Since then, they have enjoyed an unbeaten run across competitions, winning six matches and drawing thrice (3 wins, 2 draws in Premier League).

The west London outfit find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League standings, trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United on goal difference. Cundy admitted that there was a noticeable improvement in his former team’s displays under Potter but warned that further growth is needed to secure a top-four finish. Speaking on talkSPORT he said (via Express):

“I'm seeing a definite upturn. Still not at the very level that I think we [Chelsea] need to be. I think we're off it a little bit still. We're doing much better, Potter's done a brilliant job, but there's still more to come from this side.

“I feel there has to be if we're going to get top four. Because right now we're at about a seven [out of 10] and there's more to come. Credit to Potter, because he's come in and hasn't been beaten yet. But the first 20 minutes, 30 minutes against Manchester United, we got played off the park.”

The Stamford Bridge outfit will return to Premier League action with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (October 29).

Chelsea boss Graham Potter lauds players' "courage" for coming through against Salzburg

Chelsea secured a narrow 2-1 win over Group E rivals RB Salzburg on matchday five of their 2022-23 Champions League campaign. Playing at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, the Pensioners created plenty of decent chances on Tuesday night (October 25), but often lacked the end product.

Speaking after the match, Graham Potter chose to focus on the positives, lauding his players for their character instead of scrutinizing their misses. He said (via Express):

“That was a fantastic performance from the players. It took real courage as you could feel the atmosphere.

“It was so intense. We controlled their pressure well. It’s not easy to win here as you can see from the record they have. We had to play well.”

Having picked up 10 points from five games, Chelsea are currently sitting at the top of the Group E standings. AC Milan, with seven points from five games, occupy the second position.

