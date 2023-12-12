“There’s still room for a few more this year” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends emphatic message after scoring 50th goal in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has proclaimed that he's not done yet after scoring his 50th goal for club and country in 2023 on Monday (December 11).

Ronaldo, 38, was one of four Al-Nassr scorers in their emphatic 5-2 King Cup of Champions quarterfinal win at Al-Shabab. The visitors drew first blood in the 17th minute through Seko Fofana before Carlos equalised for Shabab seven minutes later.

However, Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb put Luis Castro's side 3-1 in front at the break, and there would be no looking back. Ronaldo scored his landmark strike in the 74th minute before Hattan Bahebri pulled one back at the death.

Mohammed Maran, though, restored the visitors' three-goal lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time to cap off a resounding win on a memorable night for their captain, Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain posted on Instagram after his landmark strike - the eighth time he scored 50 goals for club and country in a year - that he intends to score a few more in 2023:

"Great victory and I’m thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023, all thanks to the unwavering support of my teammates, fans, and my family! There’s still room for a few more this year."

Ronaldo's 50 goals comprises 40 for Al-Nassr and 10 for Portugal in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Erling Haaland as the top goalscorer in 2023

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland of Manchester City has also had a goal-filled year. The 23-year-old is the first player this year to reach 50 goals, which he reached in the 3-2 UEFA Champions League win at RB Leipzig on November 28.

All but six goals for Haaland in 2023 have come for the reigning treble winners Manchester City. The Norwegian has 19 goals (and five assists) in 22 games across competitions this year, adding to the 25 he netted during the second half of City's historic 2022-23 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, joined Haaland in the 50-goal club in 2023 on Monday. Both players are set to add to their tallies, as there are a few club games to go before the turn of the year.

Ronaldo is next set to be in action for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Ettifaq on Friday (December 15). City, meanwhile, are in action in the Champions League at Crvena Zvezda on Wednesday (December 13), but Haaland might sit out, as the Cityzens are already through to the knockouts.