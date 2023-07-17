“There’s still time to do things” – Mikel Arteta leaves door open for more transfers at Arsenal this summer

Mikel Arteta has stated that Arsenal are still active in the transfer market. The Gunners have already spent over £200 million on three signings but are ready to loosen the purse strings again if the right opportunity arises.

The Premier League runners-up have been busy early in the window and have spent big this summer. They have set sights on silverware in the 2023-24 season after going trophyless last time around, despite leading the league table for 93% of the season.

Arteta told the media that they were not done in the market and there could be signings made based on exits. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Let's see. There's a lot of time still in the market and a lot of expectations in some of our players as well. We'll have to see how things develop in the next couple of weeks. We'll be alert. There's still time to do things and there's still time for exits obviously. I'm sure things will move."

GOAL have reported that Granit Xhaka's exit could be followed by Nicolas Pepe, Folarin Balogun, and Thomas Partey leaving the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal have spent £210 million on signings Mikel Arteta wanted

Mikel Arteta was keen on bolstering the squad this summer and set sights on three players. The Gunners bought all three this summer for a whopping £210 million.

Arteta was delighted with the transfers and claimed that they all brought "special things" to the squad. He added that they wanted to seal the moves early to help them settle in before the season started. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Every signing that we have made brings special things to the team. We are very pleased as you can imagine that we signed the players that we wanted. We've signed them early and they've started to adapt to the team really fast. We have some time now to prepare and for them to get the best chance to express themselves in the right way and to adapt they need to experience a few days how it looks like Arsenal."

Arsenal first signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million this summer. They followed it up with a £40 million move for Jurrien Timber from Ajax and a club-record £105 million for Declan Rice from West Ham United.