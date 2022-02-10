“There’s no time for feeling sorry for yourself” – Craig Burley's warning to Liverpool superstar Mo Salah ahead of Premier League return

Chelsea legend Craig Burley has sent a warning to Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah as the star looks set to face Leicester in the Premier League today. Burley's remarks come after Salah and Egypt came close to winning the Africa Cup of Nations against Sadio Mane's Senegal.

Speaking to ESPN, Burley noted that Salah needed to put aside the disappointment from losing at AFCON and said;

“I do [start him], yes, and I say, ‘Let’s go out there and normal service resumed, put the final aside, put disappointments to the side and brush yourself down and get on with it.' Life’s full of disappointments, it’s about business now. And the quicker he gets back to business in front of the Kop at Anfield and back on form and back scoring goals, the better."

“There’s no time for feeling sorry for yourself, it’s a game of football. They lost. His club are his employers. Yeah it’s not easy and you’re flying and you’re travelling and all that. I think if he doesn’t play it will be more for fatigue reasons than mental reasons, for me."

Mohamed Salah has been explosive in the Premier League for the Reds, having scored 16 goals and assisted nine in just 20 appearances. The star is arguably the most in-form player in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men currently sit 12 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. However, the Reds have two games in hand, which could see them reduce the gap with back-to-back wins in the league.

Michael Owen makes prediction about Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leicester City

According to Michael Owen, the Reds should have a reasonably easy encounter against the Foxes in tonight's match.

Noting that he expects new signing Luis Diaz to make his league debut in this game, Owen believes that the Reds will come out victorious. The former England international also feels there will be goals at Anfield and predicted a 3-1 scoreline to the hosts.

Owen noted that the Foxes had struggled to stay in the top-six of the table this season. However, a strong showing through the rest of the season could see the former EPL winners rise through the ranks.

