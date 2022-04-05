"There's a toxic atmosphere" - Steve Nicol urges Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG amid interest from Real Madrid 

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has advised Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), claiming there is “misery going on” at the French club.

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid. Los Blancos reportedly (via ESPN) offered as much as €200 million for the French superstar last summer but did not even receive a reply from PSG. However, with the 23-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, many believe he will finally join Los Blancos as a free agent.

In March, Spanish tabloid Marca claimed that Mbappe would sign his contract with Madrid before the month ran out. However, in a recent interview (via Marca), the player claimed that he was still undecided and was considering his options.

Get French Football News @GFFN Kylian Mbappé on his future:



“There are new elements, a fair amount of factors to take into account. Like I’ve said, it’s not an easy decision. I’m trying to make the best one along with those close to me.” Kylian Mbappé on his future:“There are new elements, a fair amount of factors to take into account. Like I’ve said, it’s not an easy decision. I’m trying to make the best one along with those close to me.” https://t.co/e60EfTI1ho

Amidst the uncertainty, former Scotland international Steve Nicol has given his two cents on the matter, advising the Frenchman to leave his “toxic” employers.

Speaking on ESPN TV, Nicol said:

“It just seems tough to stay somewhere where you might be the pin-up boy and everybody's hero but when the other 10 stepping on the field are getting booed. There's a toxic atmosphere around the place, why would you stay?”

He added:

“Because of the situation with Neymar and Messi, will they even be able to move them on with the money they're getting. I'm not sure why I would stay at PSG where there's so much misery going on, it can't be fun going in there everyday.”

Considering the way Mbappe has performed this season, it is understandable why PSG want to cling on to the player. In 38 appearances, the France international has registered 28 goals and 20 assists across competitions, emerging as the Parisians' leading goalscorer as well as assist provider.

Karim Benzema claims Real Madrid would score double or triple with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe in the team

International teammates Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe have struck up an amazing partnership in a rather short while. They seem to understand each other on the pitch, never stepping on each other’s toes, and always looking for one another inside the box.

Real Madrid’s leading goalscorer this season (34 goals), Benzema has admitted that he would love to have Mbappe in Madrid. The striker also added that the duo could “score double or maybe even triple the goals” playing together.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“I think we would score double or maybe even triple the goals together”. Benzema tells @hugoguillemet on L’Équipe: “I like to play with Kylian Mbappé in the national team and I would like to play with him in the club, for sure”.“I think we would score double or maybe even triple the goals together”. Benzema tells @hugoguillemet on L’Équipe: “I like to play with Kylian Mbappé in the national team and I would like to play with him in the club, for sure”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid“I think we would score double or maybe even triple the goals together”. https://t.co/cx4DVClRKG

If Real Madrid and La Liga’s leading scorer (24 goals) gets his wish, the world could see the rise of another exuberant trident next season. The trio of Mbappe, Benzema, and Vinicius Junior would certainly be a sight to behold for all football fans around the world.

Edited by Samya Majumdar