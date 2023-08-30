Inter Miami executive Xavier Asensi has hailed the impact of Lionel Messi at the MLS club, considering his immense popularity.

Messi completed a stunning move to the American club, joining them on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. About the impact Messi has made since his arrival, Asensi told MARCA that it has been beyond expectations:

"There has been a tsunami, but the tsunami has been Inter Miami, which has swept the MLS. I spent 11 years at Barca, and everything was planned a year and a half before.

"Here, of course, 'the bull' has caught us. It was difficult to foresee this 'Messimania'. In October, we will receive a large amount of product, and, for 2024, we have already made good forecasts worldwide."

Asensi says that no Lionel Messi products are left in the club store, such has been the 'tsunami' of demand. However, he's determined to make a better plan next year to ensure their availability.

Xavier Asensi is keen to see Lionel Messi at Inter Miami for the foreseeable future

Lionel Messi, 36, has signed a contract till 2025 with Inter Miami. However, some are doubtful about whether the Argentina captain will continue playing till then, as he has already achieved it all in the beautiful game.

Xavier Asensi, though, is confident that Messi will carry on till 2025 and even beyond that in the MLS. About what kind of plans he has for Messi on a yearly basis, the former Barcelona sporting director said:

"The idea is 2023, 2024 and 2025... or more. Hopefully it's further. An incredible thing happens here: and it is that a player. Leo, is bigger than an entire club or an entire League.

"A new stadium is coming; the 2026 World Cup is coming; then the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. ... A lot will happen here."

Messi has been among the goals for his new club, netting 11 goals and providing three assists in nine games across competitions for Inter Miami. Messimania will only increase with such performances.