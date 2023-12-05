"There’s an unhappy player there" - Alan Shearer questions whether Manchester United superstar's struggles come from behind-closed-doors

Alan Shearer thinks Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford is currently unhappy and is concerned whether his struggles are down to disharmony at Old Trafford.

Rashford has shown remarkable regression from the best season of his career in 2022-23. The English attacker bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions, his best tally to date.

However, the 25-year-old has started this season with just two goals and four assists in 18 games across competitions. It's been an alarming drop-off that fans are trying to put their finger on.

Premier League legend Shearer questions whether Rashford is enduring issues behind closed doors at Manchester United. He said (via UtdPlug):

"I don't know if Marcus Rashford has fallen out with the manager, if he is at odds with some of his teammates or if he doesn't like the position he is in, but judging by What I saw on Saturday, I know there’s an unhappy player there.”

Rashford has moved to the right side of Erik ten Hag's attack recently to make room for Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine teenager is one of Manchester United's in-form players, netting two goals in his last three outings.

Problems are embroiling at Old Trafford with reports claiming there is disharmony within Ten Hag's camp. The Red Devils boss has reportedly lost 50% of his dressing room.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased with Marcus Rashford's development last season

Erik ten Hag rebuilt Marcus Rashford's confidence last season.

Rashford played the majority of last season with a smile on his face, something that had been glaringly missing during the 2021-22 campaign. His transformation under Ten Hag led to the best form of his career.

Ten Hag was excited to work with Rashford after being appointed Manchester United boss in July 2022. He said three months into the job (via The Mirror):

"From day one I was so excited to work with him. I saw his status and I knew already the impact he could have and his potential. Now he’s bringing that potential to the pitch so I’m really happy with his development."

However, Rashford's nosedive this season has raised question marks about the England international's motivation. He signed a five-year deal in July, keeping him tied to Old Trafford until 2028.

The Red Devils academy graduate made his senior debut for the club in February 2016. He's gone on to score 125 goals and provided 72 assists in 377 games, winning the UEFA Europa League, two League Cups, and the FA Cup.