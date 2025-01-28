Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford has no future at Old Trafford. The pundit insists that Ruben Amorim would set a bad example for the rest of his squad if he lets the England international return to the fold.

Rashford has been heavily linked with an exit this month after being exiled by Amorim. The Manchester United boss hasn't played the winger since excluding him from the matchday squad to face Manchester City in December.

Since then, Rashford has not featured in the squad except for Manchester United's 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United on December 30 last year. He remained an unused substitute in that match as well. Amorim has been quizzed on multiple occasions about the winger's lack of game time this season. The Portuguese boss recently said he would rather include a 63-year-old coach in the squad than Rashford.

Ferdinand believes there's no way Rashford can be reintegrated into the first team after Amorim's comments. The former Manchester United center-back said on his YouTube channel (via talkSPORT):

"If I was the player that the manager said that about, my heart, my pride, my ego - it's embarrassment. For someone to question your application, to question you giving 100 per cent for the team, saying you're lacking effort and taking shortcuts, that's a damning comment."

"There's no way back for Marcus after that. If he did come back that means other players can take their foot off the gas and have a way back into the team and take shortcuts."

The Red Devils will next face Romanian outfit FCSB away in the Europa League on Thursday, January 30.

Manchester United legend offers advice to Ruben Amorim on how to handle Marcus Rashford

Paul Scholes has urged Ruben Amorim to take drastic measures to resolve Marcus Rashford's situation at Old Trafford. The retired midfielder believes Rashford's attitude can have a negative effect on team morale.

Scholes insists that Amorim banish the England international from the dressing room and that Manchester United should offload him as soon as possible. He said on The Overlap (via United in Focus):

“Marcus has let a lot of people down with his attitude. Young players look up to Rashford. He’s clearly not training properly, living his life properly. He’s [letting his teammates down]. The fact he’s letting his teammates down, he should be banished from the dressing room."

"If he’s in and around that, young people seeing him as an example, the sooner he’s gone the better.”

Rashford has registered 24 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

