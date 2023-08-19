“There’s no way on earth that’s a red card” – Michael Owen slams ‘wrong decision’ against Alexis Mac Allister during Liverpool win

Liverpool legend Michael Owen reckons Alexis Mac Allister was wrongly sent off during the Reds' Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19.

Jurgen Klopp's men were reduced to 10 men after the Argentina international was given his marching orders for a late challenge on Ryan Christie. The midfielder was shown a straight red in the second half after Liverpool came back to lead the tie 2-1 after initially going a goal down.

In the post-match show, Owen said:

“It’s a yellow for me. There’s no way on earth that’s a red card. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a fraction of a second late, so it’s a yellow but not a red card. It’s a wrong decision."

Despite going a man down, the Merseyside outfit managed to come out on the right side of the result. Diogo Jota added another goal four minutes after the red card was shown to Mac Allister (58th minute) to secure the win.

Antoine Semenyo scored within three minutes to give the Cherries their lead. However, Luis Diaz equalized in the 27th minute, while Mohamed Salah tapped home from his saved penalty before the break.

The victory marks Liverpool's first in the Premier League this season following their 1-1 draw to Chelsea last Sunday (August 13).

Former Premier League referee provides verdict on Alexis Mac Allister red card during Liverpool Bournemouth tie

Alexis Mac Allister (via Getty Images)

Former Premier League official Mike Dean was satisfied with the on-field decision on Alexis Mac Allister's sending-off as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1.

The Argentine midfielder caught Ryan Christie in a late attempt to win the ball in the 58th minute. Agreeing with the straight red card shown to Mac Allister, Dean said (via Express):

"His foot's raised. The guy's cleared the ball and he's caught him. He's probably caught him shin high, his foot off the floor so I've got no issues with the decision. Was looked at by VAR, I've heard that as well, it's the right decision by Thomas Bramall."

Luckily for the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, the decision failed to impact the outcome of the game. The Merseyside outfit weren't troubled despite going down to 10 men with the match poised 2-1 in their favor. They eventually secured all three points, with Diogo Jota scoring the third goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side will next take on Newcastle United away on August 27.