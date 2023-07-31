"There's no way he's going to sit with Arteta" - Danny Murphy offers interesting opinion on Premier League star joining Arsenal

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has questioned Arsenal's interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. The Englishman fails to understand why the Gunners are pursuing reinforcements in that department currently occupied by No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale.

The North London outfit has reportedly made contact with Raya's camp to discuss salary details, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist claims that Brentford have set a price tag of £40 million, a valuation the Gunners are yet to match.

Arsenal have reportedly beat out interest from Bayern Munich after talks between the player and the Bundesliga side collapsed earlier this week. The Spanish shot-stopper is understood to prefer a move to the Emirates over Germany.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“Why would you need £40m for a goalkeeper if you won’t start him?”



Danny Murphy is puzzled by Arsenal’s reported interest in David Raya 🤔 “If they sign him, what does that say to Ramsdale & what Arteta thinks?”“Why would you need £40m for a goalkeeper if you won’t start him?”Danny Murphy is puzzled by Arsenal’s reported interest in David Raya pic.twitter.com/XXzB02M2ou

Murphy cannot comprehend why the Gunners are interested in signing a goalkeeper to replace Ramsdale.

The Englishman said on talkSPORT:

"The Arsenal thing is a real... I'm really struggling with that. Two-fold. One, if you don't get in, what it says to Ramsdale, and what Arteta's thinking of him... Because why would you need to pay 40 million for a keeper if you are not gonna start him?"

He added:

"And from the flipside, if you are Raya, your next move has to be to a club where you're No.1. There's no way he's going to sit with Arteta... Well, maybe the game has changed."

He continued:

"But I don't see a player, a goalkeeper especially, saying to a manager, who's moved for 40 million, 'I'll come to be the No.2 and earn my place'. He's saying 'I'm not starting'. The only way you're getting through the door is if the manager says you're starting."

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will step up their pursuit of the Brentford shotstopper.

“I really like the thought" - Stan Collymore gives his take on Arsenal's reported interest in David Raya

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Discussions are taking place, no issues with Raya but key point will be between clubs as Brentford always insisted on £40m fee. Understand Arsenal have made contact with David Raya’s camp to start talks on salary — as player prefers Arsenal over Bayern as destinationDiscussions are taking place, no issues with Raya but key point will be between clubs as Brentford always insisted on £40m fee. pic.twitter.com/IttkQIo6ob

Liverpool icon Stan Collymore seems to disagree with Murphy's view of the North London outfit's interest in race.

The English pundit believes the Spanish shot-stopper would be a great fit for Arsenal while claiming that he could replace Ramsdale in the near future as well.

Collymore told Caught Offside:

“I really like the thought of Arsenal signing Brentford’s David Raya. I have been really critical of the Gunners under Mikel Arteta before but this is a decision I really like. Aaron Ramsdale did really well last season, especially during the first half of the campaign, but you never want your keeper to become too comfortable in that position."

He added:

"You always want to keep them on their toes and provide as much quality competition as you can, and there is no doubt that Raya would do exactly that. I actually wouldn’t be surprised if the Spaniard went to Arsenal, kept Ramsdale out of the team and then, in a year’s time, we are talking about the Englishman facing an uncertain future at the Emirates."

Rasmdale and Raya played crucial roles in their respective sides during the 2022–23 campaign. Both goalkeepers played every single minute of Arsenal's and Brentford's respective Premier League encounters last term.

The Spanish shot-stopper will certainly provide stern competition to the England international for the Gunners' No. 1 spot.