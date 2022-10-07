"There's no way he's going to be starting" - Pundit says he almost feels sorry for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after another goalless display in the Europa League 

Former Liverpool defender turned pundit Steve Nicol said that he feels sorry for Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo following his poor goalless display against Omonia Nicosia.

The Red Devils rescued a 3-2 comeback win over Omonia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (6 October), but Ronaldo had yet another night to forget.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had several opportunities to grab his 700th club goal but failed to convert any of them.

Nicol said that he felt sorry for Ronaldo, who missed too many opportunities despite his teammates trying their best to get him on the scoresheet. He told ESPN FC's YouTube Channel:

"I actually felt sorry for him by the end of the game. And I think his teammates did as well because every single time they were going forward, they were trying to get him the ball. It was almost like, 'Let's try and get Cristiano Ronaldo a goal.'

"His first chance with his left foot was a good save from the keeper, but after that, he just looked a step slow. He doesn't have that extra sting in his legs. Took a free kick from 25 yards out, hit it 25 yards above the bar. Had another shot inside the box with his left leg 18 yards out, that went 18 yards over the bar as well."

Nicol believes Ronaldo will struggle to make it to the starting XI after yet another poor display:

"Then he had pretty much an open goal, ball cut back to him from eight yards out, and he hit the post. He's just struggling.

Nicol added:

"Even the last goal that Rashford scored, it was a shot from Ronaldo that was going wide. I actually felt sorry for him by the end of the game and there's no way he's going to be starting for Manchester United the next time they step on the field. I'll guarantee you that."

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's season is going from bad to worse

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Anthony Martial gave Manchester United a 3-2 win against Omonia on Thursday, but Cristiano Ronaldo continued to struggle.

The Portuguese superstar started his third Europa League game in a row having struggled for starts in the Premier League.

But he looked far from his usual best and missed too many opportunities.

Cristiano Ronaldo now has just one goal and as many assists for the season from nine games in all competitions. His only goal came from the penalty spot in Manchester United's Europa League clash against Sheriff, which they won 2-0.

