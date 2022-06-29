"There is something going on" - Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder comments on further outgoings amid transfer interest from Manchester United and Arsenal 

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has opened up about the future of centre-back Lisandro Martinez amid rumours linking the player with Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has become one of the most sought-after defenders in the ongoing transfer market after helping Ajax secure the Eredivisie title last season. He also won the Rinus Michels Award for his contributions to the Dutch club's success during the 2021-22 campaign.

Martinez, who joined Ajax from South American side Defensa in 2019, featured in 36 matches last season, registering one goal and four assists in the process. Overall, he has featured in 118 matches across all competitions for Ajax, directly contributing to 12 goals.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur [via HITC], Schreuder expressed his opinion on potential outgoings, including Martinez, at Ajax. He said:

"It’s important to have the feeling that you’re all going in the right direction. Of course, there is something going on, but at the moment it is not really concrete. That is the truth."

According to GOAL, Arsenal have made an improved offer for Martinez after their initial bid of £29 million was rejected by Ajax. The second bid is reportedly in the region of £35 million plus bonuses.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also in the race to sign the ball-playing centre-back. Erik ten Hag, who was appointed as the Red Devils' new head coach in April, reportedly wants to reunite with Martinez, having worked with him for three seasons at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax winger Antony has also attracted interest from Manchester United this summer. According to Sports Illustrated, the player is valued at £69 million.

Arsenal, Manchester United aim to bolster defence

In an attempt to better their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, both Arsenal and Manchester United have prioritized the signing of a reliable centre-back.

While the Gunners conceded 48 goals in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils shipping in 57 goals.

Both heavyweights are hoping to rope in Lisandro Martinez this summer to strengthen their backline. The defender, who can also play as a left-back, is expected to slot right into the starting lineup of both the teams.

Arsenal have Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding and William Saliba as their centre-back options. Meanwhile, Manchester United have Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones at their disposal.

