"There was no space to run in to" - Ollie Watkins hails 2 'world-class' Liverpool players after 2-2 Aston Villa draw

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins named Liverpool centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as world-class players after the 2-2 draw against them in the Premier League on February 19. Watkins scored once in the game at Villa Park.

After Mohamed Salah opened the score for the Reds (29'), Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans equalized (38') ahead of half time. Ollie Watkins doubled the lead during first-half stoppage time (45+3'). However, Trent Alexander-Arnold's strike (61') ensured at least a point for the Premier League table leaders.

In the post-match interview (h/t TBR Football), Ollie Watkins hailed Liverpool centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as world-class players. The Aston Villa ace admitted that it was difficult for him to score against them:

"It was tough, the first half they made it difficult for us, there was no space to run in to, especially for myself. No space to run in to. I was playing against two world-class centre-backs, but you have to pick your moment and I felt we played really well."

Watkins has faced Van Dijk in nine games for club and country, winning only twice. He drew thrice and lost in four games. The English forward notably scored past the Dutchman in the final minute of the 2024 Euro semi-final (90'). Watkins' banger led the Three Lions to their second consecutive Euro final after securing a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins has never won a game against Ibrahima Konate despite facing him three times. He has drawn twice and lost once against the Frenchman.

"I’m never bitter" - When Virgil van Dijk praised Ollie Watkins ahead of Liverpool's first Premier League clash against Aston Villa this season

Watkins and Van Dijk - Source: Getty

In their first clash in the Premier League in November 2024, Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield. Ahead of the game, Virgil van Dijk shared his thoughts on facing Ollie Watkins after his strike past the Dutchman in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Van Dijk said (via The Mirror):

“No. I’m not that, what do you call it, sentimental? Bitter? I’m never bitter. I don’t think about what happened in the summer. Obviously, he scored a good goal. I knew he was capable of doing that and unfortunately, we couldn’t stop him but that’s football sometimes."

“I know how good he can be and I think he’s a very, very good striker, a good finisher. He always makes it difficult for the defenders. It will be a good match-up for all of us.”

Ollie Watkins has faced Liverpool 10 times in the Premier League and scored six goals against them. He has won only once against the Merseysiders in Aston Villa's infamous 7-2 win over the Reds in the 2020-21 season. Watkins netted a hat-trick in the game.

