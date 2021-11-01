“There are only stars, gamblers, magicians [at PSG]" - French journalist claims Edinson Cavani hasn't been properly replaced by PSG

French journalist Geoffrey Garétier has said that Paris Saint-Germain made a mistake in letting go of Edinson Cavani.

PSG let go of Edinson Cavani at the end of the 2019-20 season. Due to the heavy artillery possessed by the Paris side, they found it apt to part ways with the forward who was on the wrong side of his 30s. The Uruguayan international scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for the club.

While speaking to Le10Sport via Canal+, Garétier said:

“Cavani had a huge advantage, it is that he worked for the collective. He pushed himself, he ran, he compensated, he was very generous physically in all areas of the field. We have to admit that when he left, this profile was not replaced. There are only stars, gamblers, magicians. But there is not this shadow player who makes it possible to improve the whole.”

Goal @goal Edinson Cavani for PSG 👇



🏃‍♂️ 301 appearances

⚽️ 200 goals



The club's all-time top goalscorer is saying goodbye 😭 Edinson Cavani for PSG 👇🏃‍♂️ 301 appearances⚽️ 200 goalsThe club's all-time top goalscorer is saying goodbye 😭 https://t.co/B3AoeYEfzC

But what Cavani produced for PSG was more than just goals. In a side full of tricksters and star dribbles, the Uruguayan was more than happy to do the dirty work.

He is a tireless runner who can press and tackle and win the ball up front to set up his team-mates. It was his presence that allowed Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to glide on the pitch with the ball on their feet.

With Cavani gone, PSG have failed to find that aggression up front. The likes of Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Mbappe are all supremely talented on the ball. But no one fits that Cavai mentality to get dirty on the pitch for the sake of the team.

Cavani has found success after leaving PSG

The former PSG forward is now playing for Manchester United. After an impressive debut season, he is now trying to strike up a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Cavani after his impressive outing against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils beat Spurs 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend. Solskjaer said:

“I think Tuesday morning’s training session by Edinson Cavani is probably the best I’ve seen by an individual since I’ve come here and he led the line, he went as a good example for everyone how to go about changing the mood, changing the performance and the two of them (Cavani and Ronaldo), they were told early on they were going to play up front as a two and they’ve been like two peas in a pod."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cavani has scored 18 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Did PSG make a mistake by letting Cavani leave? Yes No 0 votes so far