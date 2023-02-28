"There are stickers we send to WhatsApp groups" - Rodrigo De Paul opens up on Lionel Messi's unforgettable 'que miras bobo' jibe against Netherlands

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul recently made a hilarious revelation about Lionel Messi's rant against Wout Weghorst after the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Messi was giving an interview after the game against the Dutch as Weghorst, who scored twice during the match, walked by. The duo traded shots, with Messi telling the towering striker:

"Que miras bobo." (Go there, fool.)

The heated exchange went viral on the internet. De Paul has now said that Messi doesn't want to see himself angry like that. La Albiceleste players, however, send stickers to their Whatsapp group from time to time about the incident.

De Paul told TyC Sport:

"I love spending time with him, we have a lot of fun with him and with all the kids. We have a beautiful group, we are kind of idiots, we command each other, we laugh."

Speaking about Lionel Messi's memorable moment, the Atletico Madrid midfielder said:

"We don't spend it so much because we know that he doesn't like to see himself like that, but obviously we told him, that there are stickers that we send to the WhatsApp group."

The last-eight match between La Albiceleste and the Oranje was a belter. The clash ended 2-2 after 120 minutes. While Nahuel Molina and Messi gave Lionel Scaloni's team a 2-0 lead, Wout Weghorst's late brace restored parity in the dying minutes.

Emiliano Martinez stood tall in the penalty shootout as the Aston Villa shot-stopper denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis from the spot to secure a shootout win for Argentina.

Lionel Messi recently won his second The Best FIFA Men's player award

Argentina captain Lionel Messi recently bagged his second The Best FIFA Men's Player award, having previously won the accolade in 2019. Messi finished ahead of French superstars Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to be named the winner.

Messi's performances in the FIFA World Cup, coupled with his form for PSG this season, proved to be decisive. He bagged seven goals and three assists as his team lifted the coveted title in Qatar.

After winning the Golden Ball at the World Cup, Messi has now picked up The Best FIFA Men's Player award as well. He is also one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or, which will be his eighth.

