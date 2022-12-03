“There is still much more to come!” – Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after Portugal’s shock 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their FIFA World Cup game

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to fans following his side's shock 2-1 defeat to South Korea in Group H of the FIFA World Cup.

Selecao das Quinas already secured qualification to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup after wins over Ghana (3-2) and Uruguay (2-0).

They headed into their encounter with South Korea on 2 December with the opportunity to become the first nation to win all of their group games.

Braga forward Ricardo Horta gave Fernando Santos' side the lead in the 5th minute.

However, they were pegged back by Kim Young-gwon's 27th-minute effort and Hwang Hee-chan's last-gasp 90+1st-minute finish.

Cristiano Ronaldo played 65 minutes of the defeat at the Education City Stadium but put in a disappointing performance.

He had no shot all game and lost possession on eight occasions.

The former Manchester United striker also contributed to Young-gwon's effort, with the ball deflecting off of him and into the South Korean's path.

Despite this, Ronaldo insists that there is more to come from Portugal, who head into the last 16 to face either Brazil, Serbia, or Switzerland from Group H.

The former Manchester United attacker posted a motivational tweet, saying:

"First two objectives achieved: qualification and leadership in our group. But there is still much more to come! Come on Portugal!"

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Primeiros dois objectivos alcançados: apuramento e liderança no nosso grupo. Mas há ainda muito mais pela frente! Vamos Portugal! Primeiros dois objectivos alcançados: apuramento e liderança no nosso grupo. Mas há ainda muito mais pela frente! Vamos Portugal!🇵🇹❤️ https://t.co/8cUV7ti3x1

Cristiano Ronaldo angry to be substituted in defeat to South Korea at the FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo was not impressed

Cristiano Ronaldo exited the field of play in the 65th minute and was seemingly upset with Santos' decision to bring him off.

According to A Bola, the Portuguese forward was heard shouting on camera towards the coaching bench:

"You're in such a hurry to take me off."

Ronaldo has featured in all three of Portugal's group games, scoring one goal: a penalty in their 3-2 opening win against Ghana.

In his sights, he has Selecao das Quinas icon Eusebio's record of nine FIFA World Cup goals for the nation.

The former Real Madrid attacker has bagged eight goals in 20 appearances in the international tournament.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored

🙃 Those 4 were defenders for Costa Rica (x2), Wales and Ghana...



#FIFAWorldCup 🥴 Cristiano Ronaldo's WS Rating (5.11) from today is the 5th worse of outfield players at #Qatar2022 🙃 Those 4 were defenders for Costa Rica (x2), Wales and Ghana... 🥴 Cristiano Ronaldo's WS Rating (5.11) from today is the 5th worse of outfield players at #Qatar2022🙃 Those 4 were defenders for Costa Rica (x2), Wales and Ghana...#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/Eu5Ba1dgHs

However, his performance against South Korea left much to be admired, with some fans deeming it the worst of the campaign.

He headed into the FIFA World Cup with a lack of form, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions for Manchester United.

Portuguese fans will hope his performances pick up as they head into the knockout stages.

