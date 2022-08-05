“There are still players out there that are better” – Arsenal legend Martin Keown labels ‘nonsensical’ Cucurella signing as ‘panic buy’ from Chelsea 

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has slammed Chelsea for paying too much money for the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The West London club announced the signing of the Spanish defender on Friday on a six-year contract on Friday, August 5. As per The Guardian, the former Barcelona academy graduate has cost the Blues a whooping fee of guaranteed £55m with up to another £7m in add-ons.

Manchester City were also interested in the 24-year-old but were not willing to meet the Seagulls' asking price.

Cucurella has become the seventh most expensive defender of all time. Graham Potter's side have made a great profit on him, having signed him for just £15 million from Getafe a year ago.

He played 35 matches in his debut season in the Premier League, registering one goal and one assist. He also had the most ball recoveries (247) among full-backs in the English top-flight last season.

The versatile Spaniard has also become the fourth most expensive signing in Chelsea history behind Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, former Arsenal defender Keown has termed the signing a "panic buy" for the Blues.

The 'Invincible' Premier League winner has opined that Chelsea have overpaid for Cucurella, considering that they already have Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

Keown told talkSPORT:

“Chelsea have gone out and paid £60-odd million for Cucurella – I think that’s nonsensical. It’s an incredible amount of money. I think it’s too much. Cucurella, as good as he is, I think there are still players out there that are better."

He added:

“To pay that kind of money with Ben Chilwell still there, [Marcos] Alonso’s still there. It does feel like it’s panic buying.”

It is important to note that Alonso could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge to join Barcelona (via Fabrizio Romano).

Does Marc Cucurella's move to Chelsea make sense?

It is quite difficult to justify the price tag of Marc Cucurella, but the market has become very much inflated in recent times.

The Blues have acquired a player who is capable of playing in a range of positions.

The 24-year-old is naturally a left-back but can also slot in at left centre-back when needed. He could find his place in Chelsea's back three even when Ben Chilwell plays, especially after the departure of Antonio Rudiger.

Chilwell, who was signed from Leicester City in 2020 on a £50 million deal, has missed a total of 261 days due to injury over the past couple of seasons.

The 25-year-old has played just 55 times for the Blues over the last two seasons, which suggests that he is quite susceptible to injuries.

