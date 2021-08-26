"There are still some question marks and deals that can happen" - Mikel Arteta hints at more Arsenal transfers

Mikel Arteta has addressed the media following Arsenal's 6-0 win against West Brom in the Carabao Cup last night.

The Spaniard was in a good mood heading into the conference ahead of Arsenal's trip to Manchester City this weekend.

Here are the main takeaways from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal press conference:

Mikel Arteta discusses his transfer plans heading into the last week of the window

Mikel Arteta was asked about Arsenal's plans for the remainder of the window and if the club is likely to be active. The Spaniard explained:

"We don’t know. We already done a lot of things. Ins and outs it’s a lot. I think it’s 16, 17 deals in total, with some renewals, and there are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some question marks and deals that can happen. We’ll see."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick last in last night's win. However, the Arsenal captain has been linked with a a move away from the Gunners over the last week.

Arteta was quick to shut down those rumors. He said:

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he’ll remain here."

Willian has been linked with a move to Corinthians, and reports suggest that a deal is close to being finalized. Arteta was asked for clarity over the Brazilian's future at the club. He said:

"We are having some conversations with him and the agent. We’re evaluating the position we’re in."

The Spaniard was also coy on potential departures from the club. When asked if there were any offers that the club could not refuse, Arteta replied:

"I don’t know we haven’t had that situation and probably that situation is more for Edu and the board."

Arsenal travel to Manchester City on Saturday

Arsenal beat West Brom 6-0 last night

Arsenal are set to take on Manchester City this weekend and Mikel Arteta has provided some team news ahead of the game. He said:

"Well from COVID we still have Ben out, Alex Runarsson that has been out. The rest of the players out are injuries and long term injuries that we don’t have them back yet."

Ben White is integral to Arteta's plans. However, the England defender has missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Mikel Arteta provided an update on the defender's situation:

"He’s asymptomatic, he’s been feeling good. As quick as we can we’re going to bring him back to COVID and bring him back to playing games as well."

Arsenal could also be boosted by the return of Brazilian defender Gabriel. Arteta hinted that the centre-back is close to a return.

"He’s getting closer he’s had a couple of sessions with the team. We don’t know let’s see how he is."

