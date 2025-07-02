"There was suffering for several years" - When Real Madrid legend snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and named Lionel Messi as GOAT

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos once declared Lionel Messi as the greatest ever footballer, snubbing former Los Blancos teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the process. Ronaldo and Ramos shared the pitch 340 times across competitions for the Spanish giants, bagging 15 joint goal contributions in the process.

During his stay at Real Madrid, the former Spain international encountered Messi on numerous occasions while the latter played for Barcelona. The two also ended up playing with one another at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where they only played 45 times together, bagging two joint goal contributions.

During an interview with PSG TV in 2023, Ramos lavished praise on Messi and said (via GOAL):

"There was suffering for several years playing against Lionel Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."

Both players have achieved a fair bit during their careers. Messi is a World Cup winner and has claimed the Ballon d'Or award eight times, on three more occasions than his Portuguese rival. He's also won 10 La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has won five UEFA Champions League trophies and three Premier League titles, among other awards. He now plies his trade for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, while Messi represents MLS club Inter Miami. Both superstars seem like they are in the final legs of their careers.

Lionel Messi says he's 'not friends' with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has been busy over the summer with Inter Miami competing in the FIFA Club World Cup. During the course of the competition, the Argentine was asked about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Of course, the Porutgal man was not present at the competition, with Al-Nassr failing to qualify. Speaking to DSports about his bond with Ronaldo, Messi said (via GOAL):

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level."

"The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect."

Messi and Co. suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup on Sunday, June 29, putting an end to their campaign.

