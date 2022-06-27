"There is no summer without a kiss" - Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posts Instagram snap which shows PSG star having fun with Suarez's and Fabregas' family

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a warm vacation picture on Instagram, showing them having a splendid time with Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas’ families.

After 17 long seasons with the senior team, Lionel Messi left his boyhood club Barcelona last summer, joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent.

He wasn't quite at his best in the 2021-22 season, scoring only 11 times in 34 games, but he lifted the Ligue 1 title at the end of his debut campaign.

Just after the end of the domestic campaign with PSG, he joined up with Copa America holders Argentina and helped them beat European champions Italy in the Finalissimo.

Days later, he scored a whopping five goals in a friendly fixture against Estonia, proving that he could still very much score for fun.

Anthony Eri👑 @AnthonyC_Eri Leo Messi and Fabregas link up on vacation. Old teammates reunited. Leo Messi and Fabregas link up on vacation. Old teammates reunited. https://t.co/7RpqS5AUV1

Following a demanding campaign, Lionel Messi, alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, is vacationing in Ibiza.

Fabregas and Suarez, his buddies from Barcelona, have joined the superstar and the group seems to be having a grand time at Beso Beach.

Via an Instagram post, Roccuzzo shared a moment of the group hanging out and enjoying some much-needed downtime.

Translated into English, her caption read:

"There is no summer without a kiss."

Lionel Messi could be in much better form for Paris Saint-Germain next season

With the Argentine superstar's Barcelona extension collapsing right at the end, he had to uproot his entire life and move to the French capital at a moment's notice.

The unplanned departure reflected on his performances, with him often looking uncomfortable and clueless on the pitch. The lack of a proper pre-season kept him from being accustomed to Paris' tactics, and the new surroundings only made things more difficult.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup You ever just look at Messi's Barca stats and just... wow You ever just look at Messi's Barca stats and just... wow https://t.co/aOOHNiRTeV

Now, with a season under his belt, Lionel Messi is unlikely to feel out of place anymore. He is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation, after which he is set to join PSG’s pre-season.

Under would-be coach Christophe Galtier (via Marca), the 35-year-old could figure out which position suits him best, and how he could make the most impact.

If all goes according to plan, Messi, in the 2022-23 season, could play a huge role in taking PSG all the way to the very top of European football.

