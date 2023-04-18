"There are talks in the background" - Manchester City star issues update about his future at club amid links to Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Barcelona, recently opened up on his future at the Etihad. The German international's current contract will expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

There have been reports that Barca are looking to sign the player as a free agent in the summer. They are reportedly ready to offer the German a two-year deal.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Cityzens' UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Bayern Munich, Gundogan said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have been together for seven years. It has been amazing, we have won a lot together and to hear things like that of course brings me joy and a smile and I appreciate what I have done in these last seven years, there are talks in the background."

"That's normal with just a couple of months left but without going too much into detail there is nothing decided yet from my side or the club's side so the talks are continuing."

He further added:

"If there's a decision, you guys will be the first ones to know."

The former Borussia Dortmund star's uncle and agent Ilhan Gundogan recently rubbished reports linking the player with a move to Barcelona. He told AS:

“I am surprised at where the stories come from about a deal closed for many weeks. There is still no agreement with any club. It is not yet decided where he will play in the next few years. Ilkay can still win three major trophies this season as Manchester City captain. That’s the only thing he’s focused on right now."

Gundogan joined Manchester City in 2016 and has since made 293 appearances for the club, scoring 54 goals and providing 38 assists.

Barcelona look well on their way to win the La Liga title

While Barcelona were held to a goalless draw in their most recent La Liga clash against Getafe, the Blaugrana remain in pole position to win the league this season.

Xavi's side have 73 points on the board from 29 matches and hold a healthy 11-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. Unless they make any major slip-ups in their remaining nine games, winning La Liga looks almost a certainty for Barcelona.

Barcelona will return to action on Sunday (April 23) as they take on Atletico Madrid in a La Liga home clash.

